Pink Talks Aging & Cosmetic Surgery In ‘Letter To Self’

There’s nothing like the January lull to make you second guess every decision you have ever made. It turns out that even superstars get introspective at this time of year. Pink fired up her Twitter account yesterday (January 19) and shared a letter to herself. “Dear Me, you’re getting older,” she began. “I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… you look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.”

“Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move,” the 40-year-old continued. “[I] cannot get behind it.” Pink then outlined her approach to aging. “I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she revealed. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40).”

See Pink’s tweets below.

Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Do you love Pink’s attitude? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!