Ella Eyre Relaunches With A Feisty Banger Called “New Me”

Ella Eyre has been tipped for very big things ever since lending her powerful pipes to Rudimental’s “Waiting All Night” in 2013. Since then, the Brit has released a critically-acclaimed album called Feline and a string of massive club collaborations including Sigala’s “Came Here For Love” and Banx & Ranx’s “Answerphone.” The 25-year-old recently inked a deal with Island Records and is finally ready to kick off her sophomore era with “New Me.” Produced by LOSTBOY, this is a fiery banger about reinvention.

“Ella ain’t here, it’s the new me,” Ella belts on the chorus. “I don’t make time for your foolin,’ kinda got things to be doin.'” What’s it all about? “‘New Me’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written and I’ve been excited about this one for a while,” she reveals. “We’ve all made bad decisions at the end of a relationship and ‘New Me’ is about embodying a whole new mindset and finding the strength and self-worth to cut off a toxic situation.” Amen to that. Listen to the future hit below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!