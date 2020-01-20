Post Malone Makes Acting Debut In Netflix’s ‘Spenser Confidential’

At this point, making the leap from music to acting is all but inevitable. But it can go either way. Making a movie can be an impeccable career move (Beyoncé in Dreamgirls, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born etc.) or end up as a best-forgotten asterisk on someone’s Wikipedia page (think Jason Derulo in Cats). That’s why it’s best to start small with a minor role. Which is the route Post Malone appears to take in Spenser Confidential, an upcoming Netflix original starring Mark Wahlberg.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film is about an ex-cop who leaves prison with the intent of turning his life around. Unfortunately, trouble finds him and it isn’t too long before fists start flying and guns start firing. (At least, that’s what I took from the trailer). Where does Post factor into all of this? Well, he plays an inmate. In one scene, he instigates a prison brawl. In another, the rapper chats on the phone with Wahlberg. Spenser Confidential debuts on March 6 and, yes, I will be watching.

Are you going to watch? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!