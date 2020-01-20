John K Taps Kelsea Ballerini For Duet Version Of “If We Never Met”

John K (formerly JOHN.k) has a streaming hit on his hands with “If We Never Met.” Released to little fanfare in early 2019, the breezy love song found a home on Hot AC radio and eventually racked up more than 50 million streams. That number is destined to grow even higher with the arrival of a duet version featuring Kelsea Ballerini. The country superstar adds a female perspective to the stripped-back ditty, which now has a splash of twang. Their voices combine effortlessly, making the duet feel completely organic.

Which probably has a lot to do with the fact that Kelsea was a fan of the song before she even signed on for the remix. “I’ve had ‘If We Never Met’ on repeat since it came out,” she reveals. “The simplicity of the track and lyrics just really stood out to me, and John’s voice has soul that, as a fan, I love hearing on pop radio and playlists. I’m really excited to be a part of this version of this gem of a song and artist.” Stream John and Kelsea’s duet below and stay tuned to see if the song gets a second video.

Do you love this version? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!