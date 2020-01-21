R&B Superstar Alicia Keys Announces 7th LP ‘A.L.I.C.I.A.’

Alicia Keys will released her 7th LP, simply titled A.L.I.C.I.A., on March 20. The R&B superstar shared the cover art and release date on social media last night. The tracklist is still under wraps, but there are a couple of safe bets. For starters, “Show Me Love” is bound to be included. Alicia’s soulful duet with Miguel was a huge R&B hit in late 2019 and eventually cracked the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, she has rolled out a buzz track called “Time Machine” and another single called “Underdog.”

If those singles are any indication, the enduring hitmaker is edging towards the more traditional R&B sound of her early albums. Alicia tried to switch things up on 2016’s Here, dabbling in everything from gospel to tropical house, but it failed connect. In fact, it became her lowest-selling album and didn’t produce any hit singles. Which is a shame because it was very, very good. (“In Common” remains one of the 38-year-old’s best songs). Check out Alicia’s colorful album artwork below.

