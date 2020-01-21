The Pussycat Dolls Are Filming A Video For “React”

The Pussycat Dolls turned the pop world upside down in early December when they reunited on the finale of X Factor: Celebrity. The iconic girl group performed a medley of hits as well as a new single called “React.” Since then, Nicole Scherzinger & Co. have announced tour dates and hinted at a third album. However, we’re still waiting for “React” to get an official release — an oversight that the ladies are about to rectify. It turns out that the Dolls are currently in Los Angeles filming a music video for the song.

What can we expect from the visual extravaganza? Well, Ashley Roberts spilled a little tea on her radio show. “At the end of The X Factor performance we kind of gave a little tease of the single — the fans, everybody got really excited about it so we’ve decided to release it,” she revealed. “The video is going to have a little splash of water like we had in The X Factor, that’s all I can give you about that… it’s very exciting stuff.” Rumors abound that “React” could drop as early as next week. In the meantime, check out PCD’s social media updates below.

