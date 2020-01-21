The Weeknd Tears Up Sin City In “Blinding Lights” Video

The Weeknd introduced his 4th LP with “Heartless” in late 2019 and promptly topped the Billboard Hot 100. He then followed it up with an even better song called “Blinding Lights.” Produced by Max Martin, Abel’s latest is an ’80s-channeling synth-pop anthem with typically tortured lyrics. “I look around and Sin City’s cold and empty,” the 29-year-old sings over frantic beats. “No one’s around to judge me, I can’t see clearly when you’re gone.” That takes us to the irresistible chorus: “I’m blinded by the lights, no I can’t sleep until I feel your touch.”

“Blinding Lights” has already racked up more than 300 million streams and peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 with little promotion. Expect it to find a much larger audience with the arrival of a striking video and TV performances on the horizon. As for the visual, it picks up where “Heartless” left off — namely with a Vegas-themed nighttime adventure. Only this time, The Weeknd throws in a few dance moves in an obvious nod to Michael Jackson and then channels The Joker as the clip reaches its conclusion. Watch below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!