Irish Band Inhaler Builds Momentum With “We Have To Move On”

Inhaler casually dropped one of the best singles of 2019 in the form of “Ice Cream Sundae” and were immediately pegged as future superstars. The Irish band, who features in our roundup of artists to watch in 2020, now follows it up with an equally addictive hit of indie-pop/rock called “We Have To Move On.” Like their major label debut single, Inhaler’s latest track reflects their passion for all things ’80s and ’90s — particularly The Stone Roses, Joy Division, Depeche Mode and The Cure.

“On this rainy day, I beg for your hand in marriage,” frontman Elijah Hewson (who just happens to be Bono’s son) croons. “I feel it’s been a pleasure to bathe in my own discomfort. From there, “We Have To Move On” takes some unexpected twists and turns, before arriving at a sing-along chorus. “We’ve been playing this one live for a while and can’t wait for you guys to finally be able to make out the words,” they wrote on Facebook. “Play it loud in your car, play it to your granny, blare it out your window and play it to your neighbours.”

Listen to “We Have To Move On” below.

