‘Rare’ Becomes Selena Gomez’s Third Consecutive #1 Album

It was a tighter race than she — or her army of loyal fans — would have liked, but Selena Gomez’s Rare ultimately edged out Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial to become the pop star’s third consecutive number one album. (Rare garnered 112,00 equivalent album units, while Roddy’s final tally stood at 110,000). Selena was quick to acknowledge the achievement on Instagram. “I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album,” she begins the message.

Why was the 27-year-old embarrassed about a standard marketing ploy that was much less invasive than some? “It felt inauthentic.” Selena then thanked fans for making it happen. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget,” she continued. “All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.” In other news, “Lose You To Love Me” climbs to number one on top 40 radio. It becomes her sixth single to do so. Revisit all the videos from Rare below.

