Hot Ticket! CNCO Announces Dates For ‘Press Start Tour’

CNCO did it big in 2019. The Latin boy band dropped their critically acclaimed Que Quiénes Somos EP, which featured bops such as streaming hit “De Cero.” They also teamed up with fellow boy band PRETTYMUCH on “Me Necesita” and showed off their performance skills at a variety of awards shows. They have even bigger plans in store for 2020. First up, the quintet announced dates for the first leg of their Press Start Tour. The show launches with a May 30 performance in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From there, they’ll make stops across North America and headline arenas including The Forum in Los Angeles. Considering their stage presence and catalogue of hits, this is going to be a must-see. Tickets will be available for purchase to the public next Friday (January 31) at 10am local times. There are also pre-sale opportunities available for Spotify users and through CMN Events. Check out the full list of dates below and learn how to register for the CMN pre-sale (which includes opportunities for meet and greets) here.

May 30 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

June 5 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

June 6 – Fort Myers, FL – Hertz Arena

June 7 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

June 11 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

June 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

June 13 – Dallas, TX – Curtis Culwell Center

June 14 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

June 18 – New York, NY – United Palace

June 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 21 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater

