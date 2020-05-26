From “Bills, Bills, Bills” To “Savage Remix,” Beyoncé’s 11 # 1 Singles Ranked

EDIT: This post has been updated with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping “Savage Remix.” See how Queen Bey’s latest chart-topper has shaken up our rankings below.

One of the year’s most pleasing chart developments was Beyonce coming out of nowhere to snatch her 10th number one single. The game-changing diva added her heavenly vocals to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” helping propel the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Haters will say it would have got there anyway, but Queen Bey made it a done deal. She exposed the stripped-back ballad to a whole new audience, boosting downloads by more than 200 percent — all without acknowledging its existence.

This is as good an opportunity as any to reflect on Bey’s long list of chart-toppers, which stretches all the way to 1999. There are signature songs, all-time classics and at least one semi-forgotten (outside of the Hive) bop. It’s also somewhat shocking to realize that some of the superstar’s best-loved tracks never topped the chart. (“Formation,” “Halo,” “Deja Vu” and “Listen” truly deserved). I had a go at ranking Beyonce’s number ones below, but it’s next to impossible to compare perfect pop songs.

11. “Perfect Duet” (2017)

This will soundtrack a lot of weddings.

10. “Independent Women Part 1” (2000)

It hasn’t aged as gracefully as some of DC3’s bops, but it made an indelible mark on pop culture.

9. “Bootylicious” (2001)

This is how you use a sample to elevate an already-great song to the next level.

8. “Baby Boy” (2003)

Beyonce’s second consecutive number one from Dangerously In Love is still the ultimate floorfiller.

7. “Check On It” (2005)

A random addition to Destiny’s Child’s greatest hits that went number one on sheer momentum.

6. “Irreplaceable” (2006)

One of the greatest breakup anthems of all time.

5. “Savage Remix” (2020)

One of those rare remixes that elevates the original to dizzying new heights.

4. “Bills, Bills, Bills” (1999)

Name a more more iconic lyric than, “Can you pay my automo-bills?”

3. “Single Ladies” (2008)

Brilliant and beloved. The crowing glory of I Am… Sasha Fierce.

2. “Say My Name” (2000)

17 years have passed since this topped the charts and it still sounds fresher (and goes harder) than any song released this month.

1. “Crazy In Love” (2003)

Legendary. Iconic. The defining pop/rap collaboration of the 21st century.

