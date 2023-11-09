QUIZ: How Well Do You Know These ’90s Pop Stars

The ’90s were nearly two decades ago and music certainly has a new batch of stars dominating streaming services MTV (you know, on the odd occasion they actually play music videos). That doesn’t mean our ’90s faves aren’t still slaying the pop scene though. These artists rose to fame in a time where CDs regularly sold millions of copies, MTV still actually played music videos and an iPod was just a futuristic idea in some tech guy’s brain. Think you’re a ’90s pop star expert? Take this quiz to find out.