Artists That Deserve To Be In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame But Aren’t Yet

AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, and Nirvana. These are just a few of the rock and roll legends that have been given the honor of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whether someone is inducted posthumously or not, the recognition is only given to those that have helped to shape the genre of rock and roll and keep it moving forward. While getting into the hall of fame isn't the goal of the majority of musicians, it is clear when certain artists are deserving. 25 years after a group or artists release their first album, they become eligible to be inducted. These are the artists that meet all of the criteria, but for some reasons still aren't in the hall of fame.

After all that the "Godfather of Heavy Metal" has done for the genre, you'd think he'd get his own recognition by now.

Without Iron Maiden, Some Of Our Favorite Metal Bands Wouldn't Exist

Photo Credits: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band that was assembled in 1975 in Leyton, East London. In the 1980s, the group began to achieve commercial success and became known as primary pioneers of new wave British heavy metal. During that time, the band experienced numerous changes in its line-up but went on to release several gold and platinum albums in both the UK and the United States.

In total, the band's discography has reached 38 albums, with sixteen studio albums, twelve live albums, and seven compilations. Unfortunately, the band never had a crossover hit that became popular with groups other than metalheads. This is the only explanation as to why the group is yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rage Against The Machine Made Audiences Think About Society Differently ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Steve Eichner/WireImage ADVERTISEMENT Formed in Los Angeles in 1991, Rage Against the Machine is a rap metal band that is known for their politically-charged songs. The group exploded in popularity in 1992 after they released their self-titled album, Rage Against the Machine. In 2003, the album was ranked 368 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with their 2003 record The Battle of Los Angeles ranked as 426 on the same list. ADVERTISEMENT During the band's nine years together, they were deemed as innovators of the nu-metal scene and one of the most popular and influential bands of all time by music journalist Collin Devenish. As of 2010, the band has sold over 16 million records as their fans patiently wait for them to be inducted.

Ozzy Osbourne Still Hasn't Been Inducted Alone, Not That He Cares ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT With the title of "The Godfather of Heavy Metal," it would only make sense that Ozzy Osbourne would be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although he was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, he's more than deserving to be inducted simply as himself. Also known as "The Prince of Darkness," Osbourne had a successful career as a member of Black Sabbath, one of the first-ever heavy metal bands, he also had a flourishing solo career. ADVERTISEMENT He has a star on the Birmingham Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been awarded the Global Icon Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award for his success in music. Doctors are also convinced his DNA has been altered from all of the drugs he has consumed in his life. If all of that isn't enough for even a nomination, we don't know what is. Coming up: Arguably the most important indie music band from the UK in the 1980s.

Judas Priest Helped Metal Progress ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Forming in West Bromwich in 1969, Judas Priest is a heavy metal band that has frequently been ranked as one of the greatest bands of all time. Surprisingly, at the beginning of their music career, they had issues keeping bandmates, problems with record production, and troubles with overall public recognition. However, after they simplified their sound in 1980 on the album British Steel, everything changed. They finally achieved the success that they were looking for. ADVERTISEMENT Judas Priest became the epitome of heavy metal music. Even their style of studded clothing and flamboyant costumes influenced glam rock in the 1980s. As of now, they've sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The band has been nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but with no success. They aren't exactly thrilled waiting on that recognition.

Joy Division Helped Start Indie Rock ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Rob Verhorst/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Considering that every trendy kid in the world owns a Joy Divison t-shirt, you would think that they are popular enough to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Yet, that's not the case. Formed in 1976 in Salford, Greater Manchester, the band is credited as being pioneers of the post-punk scene. ADVERTISEMENT Their debut album Unknown Pleasures became a massive success although their success was short-lived when lead singer-songwriter Ian Curtis took his own life in 1980. Two months later, the band put out Order, with the single, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," which became a worldwide sensation. Today, they are still referenced by many successful musicians of all genres as being one of their primary influences.

Ronnie James Dio Was A Jack-Of-All-Trades ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Mark Weiss/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Ronnie James Dio or simply, "Dio" is remembered for his "raging compassion for the lost rock & roll children in his audience." During his 50-year career, he was a heavy metal singer, songwriter, and musician. He was the frontman and founder for numerous groups including Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Elf, Dio, and Heaven & Hell. Known for his medieval lyricism and imagery, he is also credited with starting the rock "devil horns" hand gesture. ADVERTISEMENT Over the course of his career, he was awarded the "Rock Guru Award," "Rock Honour," "Best Metal Singer," and more. Although he passed away in 2010, Dio himself is yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, he has been inducted into several others.

Slayer Is The King Of Thrash Metal ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Hailing from Huntington Park, California in 1981, Slayer is a thrash metal band with a reputation for being involved with more than a few controversies. This is so, because of their lyrics and album artwork which reference death, rape, genocide, Satanism, and more. However, the band has also been considered to be one of the most influential groups in thrash metal with their third album Reign in Blood described as one of the most influential thrash albums of all time. ADVERTISEMENT Over the span of their career, the group has won Grammy Awards, Kerrang! Awards, Metal Storm Awards, and more. They have also been considered the best of the "Big Four" bands which consist of Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and themselves. These guys are about as rock and roll as it gets and deserve to join the other greats in the hall of fame.

The Smiths Are Considered One Of The Most Influential British Groups Of The '80s ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Clare Muller/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT If you consider yourself a rock connoisseur, you know who The Smiths are and why they deserve a place in the hall of fame. Even though they're viewed to be an underground band by some music snobs, their mark on music is undeniable. Formed in Manchester in 1982, they grew in popularity and were considered the most important group to come from the 1980s British independent music scene. ADVERTISEMENT The band's sound comes from their emphasis on the classic rock instruments of guitar, bass, and drums, but are mixed with rock and post-punk tendencies. Although the band dissolved in 1987, their influence remains. They have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the past but to no avail. Understanding their impact, it's only a matter of time. See which band is one of five bands to accomplish something special and the other four are already in the hall of fame.

Motley Crue Is The Essense Of Rock And Roll ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Few bands embody the spirit and attitude of rock and roll more than Motley Crue. For instance, bassist Nikki Sixx was pronounced dead from a heroin overdose only to wake up, break out of the hospital, and return to partying. Although we don't encourage such behavior, that's very rock and roll. If their persona wasn't enough, since the band's inception in Los Angeles, California in 1981, they have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 25 million being sold in the United States alone. ADVERTISEMENT They also have quite the resume of hit songs such as "Dr. Feelgood," "Kickstart My Heart," and "Girls, Girls, Girls," among others. Event though they've been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same can't be said for the Rock Hall of Fame.

The Doobie Brothers Are 50 Years Young ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Brian Rasic/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Doobie Brothers began playing music together back in 1970 in San Jose, California. At the time, the lead singer was Tom Johnston. However, in 1975 Johnston left the group and was replaced by Michael McDonald who was frontman up until 1982, when Johnston returned to the band. ADVERTISEMENT Over the course of their almost 50-year music career, the group has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and are guaranteed to be in any rock lover's musical arsenal. Although they saw the most success during the 1970s, they are still active today and deserve some recognition for their extensive and notable success throughout the decades.

King Crimson Changed With The Times ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Patrick Ford/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT King Crimson is an English rock band that has seen more progression and changes than most bands ever have. Forming in 1968, they were a massive influence on the rock movement of the early 1970s and continued to be so today. They didn't stop there. The times changed, and the band followed suit. Throughout the years, the group has adjusted their musical direction and have also been credited with heavily influencing the New Wave scene, as well as the creation of Math Rock in the early 1980s. ADVERTISEMENT Altogether, 21 different musicians have been members of the band, and they've influenced more genres than one over the course of their existence. Yet, they still haven't made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet.

Def Leppard Has Gone Where Few Bands Have Before ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Def Leppard has been around since 1977, and have had the same musician lineup since 1992. The band gained real popularity in the 1980s during the glam rock craze, with one of their tracks "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" becoming one of the first rock music videos ever shown on MTV. By 1983, songs like "Rock of Ages and "Photograph" were some of the biggest singles in the United States. ADVERTISEMENT During that time, their album Pythons was certified (10x) platinum, making them the most successful band at the moment. Today, Def Leppard has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with Python and Hysteria both receiving RIAA diamond certification. They are one of only five bands with two albums both selling over 210 million copies each, and the other bands are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cure Are Gothic Rock Masters ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT The English rock ensemble The Cure had its beginnings in Crawley, West Sussex, in 1976. Though the band has seen members come and go throughout the years, the main singer and songwriter Robert Smith has remained. Their debut album Three Imaginary Boys labeled them along with the post-punk and New Wave movements although by the '80s they were considered to be gothic rock. ADVERTISEMENT Their progression towards more pop music with tracks like "Friday I'm In Love" and "Just Like Heaven" brought their music to the general public where they became commercially successful. Currently, they have sold around 13 million albums and have won numerous awards for their work, yet there's still no sign of their induction in sight. See what an underground band from Stockton, California did to an entire genre.

Radiohead Set The Bar For Music In The 1990s ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Yuliya Christensen/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Not that Radiohead cares about being inducted into the Hall Of Fame, their accomplishments make them more than qualified. Although the band was formed in 1985, they began to receive attention when they released their debut single "Creep" in 1992. The track rocketed the group into global stardom and put them in a good position to release their future music. ADVERTISEMENT Their third album, OK Computer has been described as the staple album of the 1990s and even as one of the greatest albums in popular music. By 2011, the band had sold over 30 million records worldwide and appeared on lists for best music of the 1990s and 2000s, Rolling Stone's Greatest Artists of All Time, and more. Luckily, there's still time for them to receive a spot in the Hall Of Fame.

Sonic Youth Changed Music More Than Most People Know ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Regarded by many as this generation's Velvet Underground is Sonic Youth. Based in New York City, Sonic Youth began playing together in 1981. Early on, the band established itself as a noise rock group, using unusual guitar tunings and distortions to give the rock guitar a whole new sound and use. Numerous music critics and fans believe they were one of the major players in the development of the alternative and indie rock movements that we see today. ADVERTISEMENT Their influence is obvious on today's countless indie rock bands who owe their identity to Sonic Youth. Although the band may have never reached the success and heights of others, their contribution to the progression of rock music is undeniable and will continue to have an impact as time goes on.

Pavement Didn't Need Fame To Influence Others ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Mick Hutson/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Coming out of Stockton, California, Pavement is an American rock band that formed in 1989. The band originally had no intentions of becoming famous, but after they gained underground attention, they began to focus on their sound and really put added effort into their music. The group had a ten-year career where they released five full-length albums and nine EPs. ADVERTISEMENT Their hit song "Cut Your Hair" caught the attention of the public and established them as a legitimate indie rock group. Although they passed up major record labels to stick with independent ones, they're now considered one of the most influential bands to come out of the underground in the 1990s. Many indie rock groups today can trace their roots back to Pavement who played a huge role in the development of the genre.

Pat Benatar Has Accomplished More Than Most Musicians ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Peter Still/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Artist Pat Benatar has accomplished more than many of her male counterparts in the rock and roll community. She quickly rose to prominence in 1979 with her debut album In the Heat of the Night and exploded in popularity when she released Crimes of Passion, which had her hit track "Hit Me With Your Best Shot." Her popularity continued to soar throughout her career, and she became one of the biggest female singers of her time. ADVERTISEMENT In total, she is a four-time Grammy winner, has two RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles. Nevertheless, she still hasn't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We wonder why?

Soundgarden Is A Godfather Of Grunge ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Soundgarden was a grunge band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1984. The band was comprised of singer and guitarist Chris Cornell, lead guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Hiro Yamamoto, and drummer Matt Cameron. Soundgarden has been credited as being one of the main creators of grunge music and other bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains fell in behind them. Their 1994 album Superunknown debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and also produced Grammy-winning songs like "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman." ADVERTISEMENT As of 2012, the band had sold over 25 million records worldwide and was ranked No.14 in VH!'s special 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Even after Cornell passed away in May 2017, it doesn't look like they'll be considered for the Hall Of Fame anytime soon.

The Pixies Took Alternative Rock To The Next Level ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Pixies were formed in 1968 in Boston, Massachusettes. They were another band that had spawned out of alternative rock, becoming a massively popular genre. However, their style, song structures, and lyrics by Black Francis differentiated them from the rest. After rising in popularity in the United States, they eventually became a worldwide phenomenon. ADVERTISEMENT Although at the time they didn't have very many albums, and the ones they did have sold modestly, they have been credited as being a direct influence to other high-profile bands. Nirvana, Radiohead, Blur, Weezer, and others all reference The Pixies. Even artists like David Bowie, U2, Kings of Leon, and Arcade Fire, give them a nod.

