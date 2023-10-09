Lesser Discussed Bands That Had A Massive Influence On Music

When it comes to bands like Radiohead, Led Zeppelin or Red Hot Chili Peppers, people often consider them to be the most influential bands in their respective genres. However, that's not always the case. More often than not, the most famous bands in the world were influenced by some of the least famous. They are influenced by the bands in the underground that aren't afraid to experiment or don't care what others think. Although they may gain a cult following, they never reach the mainstream. These are the bands that drive the music industry forward, always pushing the boundaries, trading creativity for fame.

See which genre owes its existence to the band Kraftwerk.

UFO Was In The Shadow Of Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath

Photo Credits: Fin Costello/Redferns

UFO is an English rock band, formed in London in 1968. Over the years, they transitioned from their classic rock beginnings into heavy metal. During their 50-year career, they released 22 studio records as well as numerous other releases. However, they were in the shadow of bands such as Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, which led to them only achieving moderate success throughout the 1970s and '80s.

According to some, between 1974 and 1978, they produced some of the greatest heavy metal music of the era. This is mostly thanks to guitarist Michael Schenker who left The Scorpions to join the group. Although the group almost disappeared entirely by the end of the 1980s, they still tour today.

R.E.M Prepared The World For The Bands To Come

Photo Credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Hailing from Athens, Georgia in 1980, R.E.M. was known for their slow and drawn-out music along with frontman Michal Stipe's mumbling vocals and lyrics. While the band never received critical acclaim, they are credited with preparing the public for upcoming bands such as Nirvana and Pavement.

The band was mildly successful, but more importantly, they took the fall for future bands to come by experimenting and normalizing their style of music. In addition, they were one of the first bands in the genre to speak out on social issues such as human rights, gun control, and feminism.

T. Rex Was Both Visually and Sonically Influential

Photo Credits: Gems/Redferns

Formed in 1969, T. Rex (formerly Tyrannosaurus Rex) began as a psychedelic folk band in Britain. Nevertheless, as their sound became more electronic than psychedelic, the group renamed the band T. Rex in 1970. The band's single hit "Bang a Gong (Get it On)" is the only song that T. Rex is remembered for although they made numerous contributions to music.

However, as much as they were influential musically, they were visual. Bolan's gender-bending presence is credited with having inspired David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust persona. Unfortunately, the band's career was cut short in 1977 after the death of lead singer and songwriter Marc Bolan. Neutral Milk Hotel pushed the boundaries of experimental noises.

Roxy Music Helped Create New Wave

Photo Credits: Peter Still/Redferns

In 1970, singer and songwriter Brian Ferry and bassist Graham Simpson came together to create Roxy Music. They were known for their sophisticated sound with a blend of synths, guitar, violins, and more. It was this complex and unique sound that helped to inspire New Wave bands such as the Cars, Duran Duran, the Smiths, and more.

Today, bands that have been influenced by the groups previously mentioned also point to Roxy Music as a significant contributor to the genre and note their importance. Described as 'romantic pop,' their music is credited with starting the New Wave movement although they aren't nearly as discussed as some of their predecessors.

Neutral Milk Hotel is Close To The Heart For Many Indie Fans

Photo Credits: nirvana_grungedavekurtkrist / Instagram

Neutral Milk Hotel, fronted by singer-songwriter Jeff Mangum was formed in the 1980s. They are best known for their experimental instrumentation as well as Mangum's obscure lyrics. Their best-known album is In the Aeroplane Over The Sea, which although it didn't become commercially successful, is an adored album throughout the music community.

Neutral Milk Hotel's sound and style have been described as an influence on bands such as Arcade Fire Beruit, Of Montreal, Noah and the Whale, The Decemberists, and more. All took at least one of the band's attributes and incorporated it into their own.

King Crimson Is The Essence Of Progressive Rock

Photo Credits: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

English progressive rock group King Crimson came together in 1968 and had a significant effect on the rock genre during the 1970s. Progressive rock fans claim that King Crimson laid the foundation for the genre and that King Crimson is equally if not more influential than most other favored bands during the 1970s.

Although the band has undergone numerous lineup changes throughout their 45-year-long career, it is noted that each lineup offered something new to the music industry. They are even credited with pioneering various genres such as art-rock, symphonic rock, space rock, and even some aspects of electronic music. Captain Beefheart was loved for his fearlessness of judgment.

The Pixies Paved The Way For Rock In The 1990s

Photo Credits: John Shearer/WireImage

Coming out of Boston, Massachusettes in 1986, the Pixies are regarded for taking post-punk elements and combining them with pop in a way that no one had heard before. Kurt Cobain was a massive fan and even considers the Pixies to have been one of his greatest influences.

While most people know their hit song "Where is My Mind?" their impact on music goes far beyond that. They have been considered to be the foundation for rock music in the 1990s, paving the way for similar artists such as Dinosaur Jr., Modest Mouth, Pavement, and more.

Love Elevated The Singer-Songwriter Movement

Photo Credits: GAB Archive/Redferns

The underground band Love and more specifically, singer Arthur Lee is credited with having one of the most significant impacts on the singer-songwriter movement. Today, the early group is even considered to be one of the first indie music bands and also one of the first multicultural groups. Prominent in the 1960s and '70s, their West Coast psychedelic sound evolved into a more folk and soulful sound that has resonated with musicians for the last 40 years.

Recognizing his skill, at one point, Arthur Lee, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and Steve Winwood were supposed to team up to create a power group. Even current bands such as Belle and Sebastian, MGMT, Yo La Tengo, among others owe much of their style to Love although they may not know it.

Kraftwerk Was One Of The First Electronic Bands

Photo Credits: Angel Manzano/Redferns

When it comes to electronic music, Kraftwerk is the godfather of the genre, much like Ozzy Osbourne is the godfather of heavy metal. Formed in 1970 in Germany, die-hard fans consider the band to be one of the most influential groups ever, making strides in genres such as ambient, techno, industrial, acid house, and disco.

One evident influence that Kraftwerk had is on the legendary group Daft Punk who adopted the group's part-man, part-robot style. They were a massive inspiration to the DJs during their time, and showed the possibilities of electronic music and the sounds that could be made using such technology. In essence, almost all DJs today can trace their roots back to Kraftwerk.

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band Taught Musicians To Be Fearless Of Critics

Photo Credits: Ed Caraeff/Getty Images

Between 1964 and 1982, Don Glen Vliet, known as Captain Beefheart recorded 13 albums with his rotating ensemble known as the Magic Band. During his career, he achieved very little commercial success, yet created a cult following who describe him as "highly significant" and influential on genres including New Wave, punk, and experimental rock all around.

Since Beefheart didn't actually care what anyone thought about his music, it allowed him to experiment with music and sounds that other artists had been too afraid to do before. This encouraged other experimental artists to follow in his footsteps which helped progress numerous genres. See which band is considered to be one of the most unfluenitial of the '90s underground scene.

There Would Be No Post-Punk Without Joy Division

Photo Credits: Martin O'Neill/Redferns

Today, Millennials walk around with Joy Division shirts and add "Love Will Tear Us Apart" on their Spotify playlists. However, while they were around, Joy Division never received the credit they deserve. Although they were loved in the UK, their post-punk style never quite caught on in the United States.

Regardless, over time, their dark and ominous sound went on to influence bands such as the Cure, Interpol, Wampire, Silversun Pickups, and other groups that can trace their sound directly back to Joy Division. Now, people discuss their influence much more than when they were playing music, and without them, post-punk may never have happened.

Pavement Were The Underground Kings of the 1990s

Photo Credits: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Formed in Stockton, California in 1989, Pavement started out as a recording project which grew in popularity in the underground music scene. At first, the band even refused to play live shows regardless of the attention they were receiving from their cult following. Breaking up in 1999, the group had released five full-length albums in their decade-long career. However, although they grew in popularity, they stayed with independent labels.

Today, they have even been considered as the most influential band to come out of the underground in the 1990s. Frontman Stephen Malkmus has also been described as the grandfather of indie music for his contributions to the genre.

Deep Purple Is More Than A Guitar Riff

Photo Credits: Fin Costello/Redferns

Although everyone knows Deep Purple's timeless track "Smoke on the Water," much like UFO, Deep Purple is often lost behind the shadow of other prominent bands in the 1970s. Yet, their contributions to alternative rock and heavy metal are undeniable although they may not always be discussed. Deep purple has a discography of songs that demonstrate their skill and influence that surpass the song that has defined them since it was first released.

On many accounts, Deep Purple has been described as one of the most underrated bands in the history of rock and roll. To this day, people are patiently awaiting the day when they are understood for what they really were. Pink Floyd owes a lot to one of their original members.

Daniel Johnston: Genius Or Crazy?

Photo Credits: Frank Mullen/WireImage

Daniel Johnston has been plagued by mental illness since his music was first discovered in the early 1980s. Depending on who you talk to, he is described as either being a genius or downright crazy. Although he caught the attention of MTV, it became clear that he was never meant for fame or to be a celebrity.

However, he gained a cult following after Kurt Cobain was seen wearing a T-shirt for Johnston's 1983 album Hi, How Are You. His simplistic lyrics and instrumentals matched with dark undertones have been influential for numerous of his singer-songwriter predecessors.

Nick Drake Came To Fame Posthumously

Photo Credits: stefanvanthuyne / Instagram

Nicholas Rodney Drake is an English singer-songwriter. He is best-known for his acoustic guitar songs. He signed with Island Records when he was 20 and released his debut album Five Leaves Left in 1969. He died from a suicidal overdose at the age of 26.

During his career, he was never recognized by a wide audience, mostly because he was hesitant to give interviews or perform live. Then, in the 1980s, the underground music scene fell in love with Nick Drake who in turn became an icon and inspiration for up-and-coming indie artists and singer-songwriters at the time.

Pink Floyd Owes A Lot To Syd Barrett

Photo Credits: Chris Walter/WireImage

Although Syd Barrett was once a member of Pink Floyd, one of the most influential bands of all time, he had been replaced as a member long before the Pink Floyd became famous, However, he is credited with shaping the band's early psychedelic sound and style up until 1968 when he began to lose himself to mental illness.

Although he never returned to the center stage, he is acknowledged as one of the major pioneers of psychedelic folk and space rock. Unfortunately, he was left behind as Pink Floyd grew in popularity although it's evident that much of the band owes their success to the early work of Syd Barrett. See which band released their music on cassette tapes until they disbanded.

MF Doom Creates A New Style Of Rap

Photo Credits: Jim Dyson/Redferns

Rapper MF Doom began his hip-hop career in the 1980s and made it known that he was different from everyone else. Going by the stage name "super villain," he has not performed without his mask onstage and is known for his rough lyrical style and play on words. The majority of eccentric rappers will say that MF Doom was one of their biggest influences, considering that he was one of the first rappers to step out of traditional rapping and do his own thing.

His three records Madvillainy, King Geedorah, and Viktor Vaughn are considered to be three of the most unique records in hip-hop history to this day. Young rappers recognized this and then tried to emulate it.

The Replacements Are Hard-Partying Indie Gods

Photo Credits: Clayton Call/Redferns

It has been said that you don't truly listen to indie music if you've never heard to The Replacements. Rolling Stone has even described them as "the greatest band that never was." On the other hand, they call themselves, "the hardest-drinking band in showbiz."

Known for their rock and roll antics, they set the bar for many of the indie bands to follow in their footsteps both sonically and behaviorally. During the 1980s, they sang out against the blue-collar 9 to 5 lifestyle and the music industry in general. Their loud and musical style, as well as their rambunctious behavior, laid a foundation for future bands to come.

Roky Erikson Helped Coin The Term Psychedelic Rock

Photo Credits: Guy Clark/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Roky Erickson began his music career in the 1960s when he became a founding member of the 13th Floor Elevators, the band that coined the term 'psychedelic rock.' While most people usually look to Pink Floyd or The Grateful Dead as the originators of psychedelic rock, it was really Erikson was at the front and center of the movement.

Unfortunately, he was plagued with mental illness which led to setbacks in his music career and people forgetting about his contributions to music. However, those who know what he did for music call him not just a founding father of the 13th Floor Elevators, but psychedelic rock.

Guided By Voices Stuck With Cassette Tapes

Photo Credits: David Tonge/Getty Images

Forming in Daytona in the early 1980s, Guided by Voices

New York Dolls' Punk Sound Was Something Unique ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT David Warner Ellis/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT The New York Dolls produced one of the most unique sounds to come out of the '70s. Formed in 1971, they were one of the first bands to arrive on the punk rock scene alongside the Velvet Underground and the Stooges. ADVERTISEMENT Their self-titled album from 1973 is a cacophony of delightful glitter rock infused with an unmistakable punk sound. David Johansen's trembling voice helped make the New York Dolls's sound what it is and helped inspire the punk genre to evolve into something more. You can thank them for bands like the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, and Guns N' Roses.

Thin Lizzy's Guitar Sound Dominated Hard Rock ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Michael Putland/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Jailbreak" are probably Thin Lizzy's most well-known hits, but they've done a lot more for the hard rock scene than you might remember. Their restrained drumming and slack-key guitar style of playing helped put them on the map. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, they've had a number of talented guitarists on their roster throughout the years, including Gary Moore, Eric Bell, and John Skyes. Of course, no Thin Lizzy guitarist would match up to Phil Lynott who passed away in 1986. Thin Lizzy was influenced themselves by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Jeff Beck.

Rush Transitioned Into Progressive Rock ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Fin Costello/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Rush is so much more than just that band that Jason Segel and Paul Rudd adored in I Love You, Man. The Canadian rock band formed in 1968 and has wowed fans with their complex compositions and lyricism relating to fantasy and philosophy ever since. ADVERTISEMENT In their early years, their sound was blues-inspired hard rock but well into the '70s they began experimenting with synthesizers and became heavy weights in the progressive rock genre. Their 1976 album "2112" is one of the best examples of this.

Sonic Youth Became Noise Rock Heavyweights ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Frans Schellekens/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Sonic Youth has been praised for having "redefined what a rock guitar can do" with their creative usage of guitars. Formed in 1981 by Thurston Moore, Kim Gordon, and Lee Ranaldo, Sonic Youth is known for their alternative tuning and for preparing their guitars with objects such as drumsticks and screwdrivers. ADVERTISEMENT It's no surprise that they're one of the most prominent "noise rock" groups of their time. They started out in the "no wave" art and music scene before becoming a conventional rock band. They're broken up today but least they've given us hits like "Kool Thing" and "Teenage Riot."

Hawkwind Brought Space Rock Into Consciousness ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Jorgen Angel/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Hawkwind is responsible for taking fans on a celestial aural journey with their 1973 live album "Space Ritual." Just listen to songs like "Born to Go" or "Space is Deep" and you'll feel like you've gone through the whole universe and back again. ADVERTISEMENT Indeed, Hawkwind is known for being one of the earliest space rock bands and not just because of the science fiction theme in their music. They've mixed elements of hard rock, progressive rock, and psychedelic rock into their sound. The 1969 English band is also considered a proto-punk band.

Can Brought German Krautrock To The Forefront ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Jacques Breuer/picture alliance via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT If you've never heard of Can then you're seriously missing out. The German experimental rock band formed in 1968 out of Cologne. Their sound played with elements of the avant-garde and jazz, and fused it with psychedelic rock and funk. While "Spoon" and "I Want More" are undeniably their best hits, more of their music deserves a listen. ADVERTISEMENT Can is considered pioneers of the krautrock scene, experimental German rock that blended psychedelic rock with electronic music and they've gone on to influence the post-punk and new wave scenes. David Bowie and the Red Hot Chili Peppers cited Can as influences.

The Moody Blues Combined Rock With Classical ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT RB/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT The Moody Blues formed in 1964 out of Birmingham and became known for playing classic rhythm and blues music. While the band went through several member changes, the classic era of The Moody Blues includes Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas, Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, and John Lodge. ADVERTISEMENT In their 1967 album Days of Future Passed, they fused rock with classical music and established themselves as pioneers in the genres of art and progressive rock. They've inspired more popular bands in those genres such as Yes, Genesis, and Deep Purple. Some bands have made a huge impact but, for whatever reason, haven't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Without Iron Maiden, Some Of Our Favorite Metal Bands Wouldn't Exist ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Mick Hutson/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band that was assembled in 1975 in Leyton, East London. In the 1980s, the group began to achieve commercial success and became known as primary pioneers of new wave British heavy metal. During that time, the band experienced numerous changes in its line-up but went on to release several gold and platinum albums in both the UK and the United States. ADVERTISEMENT In total, the band's discography has reached 38 albums, with sixteen studio albums, twelve live albums, and seven compilations. Unfortunately, the band never had a crossover hit that became popular with groups other than metalheads. This is the only explanation as to why the group is yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rage Against The Machine Made Audiences Think About Society Differently ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Steve Eichner/WireImage ADVERTISEMENT Formed in Los Angeles in 1991, Rage Against the Machine is a rap metal band that is known for their politically-charged songs. The group exploded in popularity in 1992 after they released their self-titled album, Rage Against the Machine. In 2003, the album was ranked 368 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with their 2003 record The Battle of Los Angeles ranked as 426 on the same list. ADVERTISEMENT During the band’s nine years together, they were deemed as innovators of the nu-metal scene and one of the most popular and influential bands of all time by music journalist Collin Devenish. As of 2010, the band has sold over 16 million records as their fans patiently wait for them to be inducted.

Ozzy Osbourne Still Hasn't Been Inducted Alone, Not That He Cares ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT With the title of "The Godfather of Heavy Metal," it would only make sense that Ozzy Osbourne would be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although he was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, he's more than deserving to be inducted simply as himself. Also known as “The Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne had a successful career as a member of Black Sabbath, one of the first-ever heavy metal bands, he also had a flourishing solo career. ADVERTISEMENT He has a star on the Birmingham Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been awarded the Global Icon Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award for his success in music. Doctors are also convinced his DNA has been altered from all of the drugs he has consumed in his life. If all of that isn’t enough for even a nomination, we don’t know what is. Coming up: Arguably the most important indie music band from the UK in the 1980s.

Joy Division Helped Start Indie Rock ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Rob Verhorst/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Considering that every trendy kid in the world owns a Joy Divison t-shirt, you would think that they are popular enough to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Yet, that's not the case. Formed in 1976 in Salford, Greater Manchester, the band is credited as being pioneers of the post-punk scene. ADVERTISEMENT Their debut album Unknown Pleasures became a massive success although their success was short-lived when lead singer-songwriter Ian Curtis took his own life in 1980. Two months later, the band put out Order, with the single, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," which became a worldwide sensation. Today, they are still referenced by many successful musicians of all genres as being one of their primary influences.

Ronnie James Dio Was A Jack-Of-All-Trades ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Mark Weiss/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Ronnie James Dio or simply, "Dio" is remembered for his “raging compassion for the lost rock & roll children in his audience.” During his 50-year career, he was a heavy metal singer, songwriter, and musician. He was the frontman and founder for numerous groups including Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Elf, Dio, and Heaven & Hell. Known for his medieval lyricism and imagery, he is also credited with starting the rock “devil horns” hand gesture. ADVERTISEMENT Over the course of his career, he was awarded the “Rock Guru Award,” “Rock Honour,” “Best Metal Singer,” and more. Although he passed away in 2010, Dio himself is yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, he has been inducted into several others.

Slayer Is The King Of Thrash Metal ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Hailing from Huntington Park, California in 1981, Slayer is a thrash metal band with a reputation for being involved with more than a few controversies. This is so, because of their lyrics and album artwork which reference death, rape, genocide, Satanism, and more. However, the band has also been considered to be one of the most influential groups in thrash metal with their third album Reign in Blood described as one of the most influential thrash albums of all time. ADVERTISEMENT Over the span of their career, the group has won Grammy Awards, Kerrang! Awards, Metal Storm Awards, and more. They have also been considered the best of the "Big Four" bands which consist of Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and themselves. These guys are about as rock and roll as it gets and deserve to join the other greats in the hall of fame.

The Smiths Are Considered One Of The Most Influential British Groups Of The '80s ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Clare Muller/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT If you consider yourself a rock connoisseur, you know who The Smiths are and why they deserve a place in the hall of fame. Even though they're viewed to be an underground band by some music snobs, their mark on music is undeniable. Formed in Manchester in 1982, they grew in popularity and were considered the most important group to come from the 1980s British independent music scene. ADVERTISEMENT The band’s sound comes from their emphasis on the classic rock instruments of guitar, bass, and drums, but are mixed with rock and post-punk tendencies. Although the band dissolved in 1987, their influence remains. They have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the past but to no avail. Understanding their impact, it’s only a matter of time. See which band is one of five bands to accomplish something special and the other four are already in the hall of fame.

Motley Crue Is The Essense Of Rock And Roll ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Few bands embody the spirit and attitude of rock and roll more than Motley Crue. For instance, bassist Nikki Sixx was pronounced dead from a heroin overdose only to wake up, break out of the hospital, and return to partying. Although we don't encourage such behavior, that’s very rock and roll. If their persona wasn’t enough, since the band’s inception in Los Angeles, California in 1981, they have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 25 million being sold in the United States alone. ADVERTISEMENT They also have quite the resume of hit songs such as "Dr. Feelgood," “Kickstart My Heart,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” among others. Event though they’ve been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same can’t be said for the Rock Hall of Fame.

The Doobie Brothers Are 50 Years Young ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Brian Rasic/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Doobie Brothers began playing music together back in 1970 in San Jose, California. At the time, the lead singer was Tom Johnston. However, in 1975 Johnston left the group and was replaced by Michael McDonald who was frontman up until 1982, when Johnston returned to the band. ADVERTISEMENT Over the course of their almost 50-year music career, the group has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and are guaranteed to be in any rock lover's musical arsenal. Although they saw the most success during the 1970s, they are still active today and deserve some recognition for their extensive and notable success throughout the decades.

King Crimson Changed With The Times ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Patrick Ford/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT King Crimson is an English rock band that has seen more progression and changes than most bands ever have. Forming in 1968, they were a massive influence on the rock movement of the early 1970s and continued to be so today. They didn't stop there. The times changed, and the band followed suit. Throughout the years, the group has adjusted their musical direction and have also been credited with heavily influencing the New Wave scene, as well as the creation of Math Rock in the early 1980s. ADVERTISEMENT Altogether, 21 different musicians have been members of the band, and they’ve influenced more genres than one over the course of their existence. Yet, they still haven’t made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet.

Def Leppard Has Gone Where Few Bands Have Before ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Def Leppard has been around since 1977, and have had the same musician lineup since 1992. The band gained real popularity in the 1980s during the glam rock craze, with one of their tracks "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" becoming one of the first rock music videos ever shown on MTV. By 1983, songs like “Rock of Ages and “Photograph” were some of the biggest singles in the United States. ADVERTISEMENT During that time, their album Pythons was certified (10x) platinum, making them the most successful band at the moment. Today, Def Leppard has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with Python and Hysteria both receiving RIAA diamond certification. They are one of only five bands with two albums both selling over 210 million copies each, and the other bands are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cure Are Gothic Rock Masters ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT The English rock ensemble The Cure had its beginnings in Crawley, West Sussex, in 1976. Though the band has seen members come and go throughout the years, the main singer and songwriter Robert Smith has remained. Their debut album Three Imaginary Boys labeled them along with the post-punk and New Wave movements although by the '80s they were considered to be gothic rock. ADVERTISEMENT Their progression towards more pop music with tracks like "Friday I’m In Love" and “Just Like Heaven” brought their music to the general public where they became commercially successful. Currently, they have sold around 13 million albums and have won numerous awards for their work, yet there’s still no sign of their induction in sight. See what an underground band from Stockton, California did to an entire genre.

Radiohead Set The Bar For Music In The 1990s ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Yuliya Christensen/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Not that Radiohead cares about being inducted into the Hall Of Fame, their accomplishments make them more than qualified. Although the band was formed in 1985, they began to receive attention when they released their debut single "Creep" in 1992. The track rocketed the group into global stardom and put them in a good position to release their future music. ADVERTISEMENT Their third album, OK Computer has been described as the staple album of the 1990s and even as one of the greatest albums in popular music. By 2011, the band had sold over 30 million records worldwide and appeared on lists for best music of the 1990s and 2000s, Rolling Stone's Greatest Artists of All Time, and more. Luckily, there’s still time for them to receive a spot in the Hall Of Fame.

Sonic Youth Changed Music More Than Most People Know ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Regarded by many as this generation's Velvet Underground is Sonic Youth. Based in New York City, Sonic Youth began playing together in 1981. Early on, the band established itself as a noise rock group, using unusual guitar tunings and distortions to give the rock guitar a whole new sound and use. Numerous music critics and fans believe they were one of the major players in the development of the alternative and indie rock movements that we see today. ADVERTISEMENT Their influence is obvious on today’s countless indie rock bands who owe their identity to Sonic Youth. Although the band may have never reached the success and heights of others, their contribution to the progression of rock music is undeniable and will continue to have an impact as time goes on.

Judas Priest Helped Metal Progress ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Forming in West Bromwich in 1969, Judas Priest is a heavy metal band that has frequently been ranked as one of the greatest bands of all time. Surprisingly, at the beginning of their music career, they had issues keeping bandmates, problems with record production, and troubles with overall public recognition. However, after they simplified their sound in 1980 on the album British Steel, everything changed. They finally achieved the success that they were looking for. ADVERTISEMENT Judas Priest became the epitome of heavy metal music. Even their style of studded clothing and flamboyant costumes influenced glam rock in the 1980s. As of now, they've sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The band has been nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but with no success. They aren’t exactly thrilled waiting on that recognition.

Pavement Didn't Need Fame To Influence Others ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Mick Hutson/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Coming out of Stockton, California, Pavement is an American rock band that formed in 1989. The band originally had no intentions of becoming famous, but after they gained underground attention, they began to focus on their sound and really put added effort into their music. The group had a ten-year career where they released five full-length albums and nine EPs. ADVERTISEMENT Their hit song "Cut Your Hair" caught the attention of the public and established them as a legitimate indie rock group. Although they passed up major record labels to stick with independent ones, they're now considered one of the most influential bands to come out of the underground in the 1990s. Many indie rock groups today can trace their roots back to Pavement who played a huge role in the development of the genre.

Pat Benatar Has Accomplished More Than Most Musicians ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credits: Peter Still/Redferns ADVERTISEMENT Artist Pat Benatar has accomplished more than many of her male counterparts in the rock and roll community. She quickly rose to prominence in 1979 with her debut album In the Heat of the Night and exploded in popularity when she released Crimes of Passion, which had her hit track "Hit Me With Your Best Shot." Her popularity continued to soar throughout her career, and she became one of the biggest female singers of her time. ADVERTISEMENT In total, she is a four-time Grammy winner, has two RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles. Nevertheless, she still hasn't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We wonder why?

