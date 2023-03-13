Vinyl sales have skyrocketed since 2015. Collectors old and young have dug up some hidden gems in all genres. Maybe you own an oddly colorful Nirvana album worth a couple thousand bucks. Or perhaps you pay 75 cents for an album worth $25,000, like one man did.

If you know what to look for on your next trip to the music store, you could listen to your favorite retro band and gain a fortune at the same time. These are some of the rarest, most profitable vinyl records of all time. Pull out your dusty box of records and get browsing!

Quarrymen’s 1958 In Spite Of All The Danger/That’ll Be The Day

Before The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison played together as the Quarrymen. They recorded two tracks in this 10-inch record In Spite of All the Danger. Initially, only one original copy existed, until McCartney bought it and released 50 more albums.

Pinterest/Smart Card World Ltd

McCartney gave these vinyls to family and friends for Christmas. Since 1981, these records have sold for tens of thousands of dollars. One copy can bring in anywhere from $13,000 to $260,000.

