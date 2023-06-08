Before the mass adoption of the internet, one of the most convenient ways to listen to great music albums in their entirety was to purchase a physical copy of a singer or group’s seminal works. Based on the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) records, we’ve compiled a list of the best-selling albums of all time. From pop music and country hits to rock & roll and heavy metal bangers, these albums sometimes defined a generation and still beg to be played on repeat.

Eagles: Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)

While the Eagles were at their peak their record company urged them to create an album of their popular songs because it would have minimal production costs. In 1976 the band released Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) with songs including “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” and “Tequila Sunrise.”

RB/Redferns/Getty Images

Within its first week of release, it rose to the number four spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. After more than four decades the album has sold 42 million units and continues to be one of the best selling records in history. Another one of their hit albums, Hotel California, is also ranked high at 32 million units sold.