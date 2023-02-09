The Most Radical Rock Bands Of All Time

Since the early days of rock and roll music in the 1950s, the genre has been consistently evolving, with each decade bringing something new to the table. Through all of this change, however, there are select rock bands that have established themselves as the greatest to ever step on stage. These are the bands that no matter which genre of rock and roll is the most popular over the years, are still regarded as some of the most influential and beloved groups of all time. Here are the greatest rock bands of all time and why their legend will never die.

See how a hand injury change one band’s sound.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Brought The South To San Francisco

Although the band is known for their southern twang with themes of bayous, catfish, and southern living, Creedence Clearwater Revival got their start on the streets of San Francisco. The group consisted of John Fogarty, his brother Tom, Stu Cook, and Doug Clifford.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They were also known for the political messages embedded in their lyrics, becoming one of the great voices of the anti-Vietnam War movement. Performing together since 1959 as The Blue Velvets and the Golliwogs, the group officially disbanded in 1972 after years of success and releasing seven albums. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.