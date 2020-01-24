Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” Was Inspired By A Nightmare

UPDATE: Billie dropped a self-directed video for “everything i wanted,” which co-stars FINNEAS. She opened up about the visual in a press release. “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything,” she said. “This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

Billie Eilish returns tonight (November 13) with her first new single since dropping her chart-topping debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March. And it seems somewhat fitting, given her aesthetic, that it was inspired by a nightmare. “I literally had a dream that I killed myself and nobody cared and all of my best friends and people that I worked with basically came out in public and said, like, ‘Oh, we never liked her,'” the 17-year-old told Annie Mac in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker than sat down to write “everything i wanted” with her brother FINNEAS as a way of processing the experience. “I had a dream, I got everything I wanted,” Billie begins the song over mellow synths. “Not what you’d think and if I’m being honest, it might’ve been a nightmare.” However, she draws comfort from the close bond she has with her sibling: “You say, ‘As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you.'” It will be interesting to see if this is a stand-alone single or the first taste of Billie’s sophomore LP.

Listen to the eerie yet comforting “everything i wanted” below.

