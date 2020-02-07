Celeste Builds (Even More) Momentum With “Stop This Flame”

EDIT: The post has been updated with Celeste’s “Stop This Flame” video. Watch the visual below.

With smoky, jazz-tinged vocals and a razor-sharp pen, Celeste was one of the breakout stars of 2019 thanks to her staggeringly good Lately EP and the haunting “Strange.” The winner of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award now takes that momentum into 2020 with a blistering new tune. Produced by John Hill and Jamie Hartman, “Stop This Flame” finds Celeste in an unusually upbeat mood. “My heart goes up, my heart goes down,” she sings over spitfire beats. “We fall in love and we fall back out.”

That takes us to the soaring chorus. “You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go,” the newcomer croons. “Well, who am I to say? Maybe by now you should know.” What’s it all about? “In essence, ‘Stop This Flame’ is a song about seeing it through to the end,” Celeste explains. “Whether it’s about not letting go of love, not letting go of a dream or stridently coming through some form of adversity. The song has always evoked those feelings within me.” Listen to the rising star’s (very good) new single below.

