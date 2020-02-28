Shallou Taps Daya For Ambient, Forever-Alone Anthem “Older”

Daya's Catchy 'Insomnia' The pop star reinvents herself with a catchy club anthem called 'Insomnia.' MORE >>

EDIT: The post has been updated with Shallou and Daya’s contemplative “Older” video. Watch it below.

Shallou’s atmospheric, deeply melancholy brand of EDM has been a constant source of joy for the last half a decade or so. The LA-based producer brings that same energy into the 2020s with “Older,” a wonderfully morose anthem about being forever-alone. “I guess I’m at the end again, back to breaking down on benches,” featured vocalist Daya croons over Joe Boston’s (his real name) ambient synths. “Guess I’ve grown to feel nothing and it seems nothing hurts the broken.” The chorus brings an even bigger emotional blow.

“Maybe one day when I’m older, I might understand why love just doesn’t happen to everyone who wants it,” the “Insomnia” hitmaker laments. I felt that. “Older” is accompanied by a stunning visualizer, which was filmed in the mountains of Northern California. It ties in with Shallou’s work as a climate change activist. “It feels like humanity is falling out of love with the world we inhabit, losing touch with nature and chasing things devoid of meaning,” he says of the cause. Watch “Older” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!