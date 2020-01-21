Meghan Trainor Teams Up With The Pussycat Dolls On ‘Treat Myself’

Time is ticking down to the release of Meghan Trainor’s Treat Myself. The 26-year-old drops her long-anticipated third studio album January 31. And it is shaping up to be well worth the years-long wait. I feel comfortable saying that based on the quality of bops like “Blink” and (my personal favorite) “Wave.” But it looks like there is even more to look forward to. Today (January 21), M-Train unveiled the final tracklist. And it features some surprises. Chief amongst those is a collaboration with the Pussycat Dolls!

You read that right. Nicole Scherzinger and Co. hopped on a remix of Meghan’s electrifying floor-filler “Genetics.” I don’t know about you, but this is the song I’m most excited to hear. It’s not the only collab on the album, either. We’re already familiar with “Workin’ On It,” which features Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan. Another to look forward to is a repurposed rendition of “After You.” AJ Mitchell lends his voice to the soulful ballad, which was a standout on last year’s The Love Train EP. There are a couple other familiar titles.

That includes the era’s original lead single “No Excuses” and “Evil Twin.” What else is there to look forward to? Based on titles alone, I’m ready for “Babygirl,” “Ashes” and “Here To Stay.” Get a look at the tracklist below and let us know what you think.

What song are you most excited to hear? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!