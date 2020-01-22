Global! BTS Announces Massive ‘MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR’

If you had any doubt that BTS is global, just look at their just-announced MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR dates. The reigning Kings of K-Pop are performing 37 stadium shows in 17 different cities across three continents. After kicking off the live extravaganza at home in South Korea on April 11, the most popular band in the world will stop in major metropoles like Los Angeles, Toronto, Barcelona, Tokyo and Berlin. You can see all of BTS’ tour dates above. (Note that there are undisclosed shows on June 13 and 14).

Given the expected demand, how do you get your hands on a ticket? Well, this is where it pays to be a member of a fan club. According to the press release: “GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY members will have the first chance to purchase Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale tickets beginning at 3pm local time on Wednesday, February 5th until 11pm local time on Thursday, February 6th.” You can register to join The Army here. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on February 7.

