Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary Includes New Song “Only The Young”

January 31 is shaping up to be a holy day for Swifties. That’s the date that Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary arrives in select theaters and on Netflix. It will also be the first time fans get to hear a new song called “Only The Young.” The superstar opened up about the track, which plays over the end credits of the film, in an interview with Variety. “I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate,” the 30-year-old revealed.

“I was really upset about [her home state] Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously,” Taylor continued. “And so I just wanted to write a song about it.” The article even shared some lyrics. “You did all that you could do,” she reportedly sings. “The game was rigged, the ref got tricked.” Joel Little, who produced the track, also shared a couple of tantalizing tidbits. “As that song was coming together and we were realizing what it was saying, it was a very emotional aura,” he says. “The energy in the room was really intense.”

Miss Americana premieres at Sundance on January 23, a week ahead of its official release. See the poster below.

