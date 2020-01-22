Dinah Jane Announces World Tour & New Single “Missed A Spot”
Well, here’s some exciting news for Dinah Jane fans! The rising pop star, who shot to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, has announced a world tour and a new single. Let’s start with the former. Dinah’s 24-date tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on April 7 and crisscrosses North America before winding up in Paris, France on May 23. Excitingly, the 22-year-old will be joined by Indonesian pop sensation AGNEZ MO. She is expected to perform all her recent singles including “Diamonds” and “Overdose.”
How do you get your hands on a ticket? They go on sale this Friday (January 24) at 9am and can be purchased here. If you’re flush, you can even get a meet & greet package. Now for that new music. Dinah will kick off 2020 by releasing a new single called “Missed A Spot” on February 14. Given the Valentine’s Day release date, it’s highly likely that we’re about to get something sexy. The song follows “SZNS,” “Heard It All Before” and the still-catchy “Bottled Up.” See all of Dinah’s tour dates below.
Well what do you know 🖤🖤🖤 SURPRISE SURPRISEE !!!!! I’m back to continue what I started hehe !! Ready to kick off TOUR April 7th in Phoenix, Arizona w the lovely @agnezmo on all North America dates !! I cannot wait to see your faces and embrace you with all my love talent n excitement … ooop 🙈 VIP packages will be available, so pull uppp ON MEEEEh !! Promise I don’t bite aha North America tickets go on sale this Friday and fan pre-sale starts tomorrow !!! Go go go gooo 🖤 join the mailing list for the code .. EU/UK tickets go on sale next Wednesday so stay tuned hehe promise you don’t wanna miss this round cs SHES READY TO ACT TF UPPPP 😝😝 for more info tap in: dinahjanetour.com
