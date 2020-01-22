Dinah Jane Announces World Tour & New Single “Missed A Spot”

Dinah Jane Drops 'SZNS' The Fifth Harmony diva teams with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'SZNS.' MORE >>

Well, here’s some exciting news for Dinah Jane fans! The rising pop star, who shot to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, has announced a world tour and a new single. Let’s start with the former. Dinah’s 24-date tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on April 7 and crisscrosses North America before winding up in Paris, France on May 23. Excitingly, the 22-year-old will be joined by Indonesian pop sensation AGNEZ MO. She is expected to perform all her recent singles including “Diamonds” and “Overdose.”

How do you get your hands on a ticket? They go on sale this Friday (January 24) at 9am and can be purchased here. If you’re flush, you can even get a meet & greet package. Now for that new music. Dinah will kick off 2020 by releasing a new single called “Missed A Spot” on February 14. Given the Valentine’s Day release date, it’s highly likely that we’re about to get something sexy. The song follows “SZNS,” “Heard It All Before” and the still-catchy “Bottled Up.” See all of Dinah’s tour dates below.

