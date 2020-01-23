Rising Star Isaac Dunbar Drops New Single “isaac’s insects”

He’s only 16-years-old, but Isaac Dunbar is on the verge of very big things. The rising star caught our attention with major label singles “Onion Boy” and “Body” last year. On the strength of those, he landed on our list of artists to watch in 2020. This week, he continued a growing hot streak and offered up another taste of a forthcoming EP with “isaac’s insects.” His latest is another compelling bop with dark undertones. And he paired it with an appropriately eerie video directed by Brendan Vaughn.

In an interview with Billboard, Isaac revealed that the song was inspired by a very real experience with an insect infestation. “One night when I was trying to fall asleep in my bed, I started freaking out because I saw hundreds of ants crawling from the bottom of my walls all the way to the top,” he said. “It scared the shit out of me so the next morning I was like, ‘Why not use this terrifying moment and put it into song?’ So that’s exactly what I did.” That’s not all, either. The hitmaker also announced dates for his first headlining tour, which launches in April.

Check out the song and video below and get ticket information and the full list of dates for Isaac’s tour here.

