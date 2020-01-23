Banger Alert: Doja Cat Contributes “Boss B*tch” To ‘Birds Of Prey’

At the rate things are going, Birds of Prey is going to be the first spectacular soundtrack of 2020. Every song we’ve heard from the tracklist so far has been a massive bop. That includes Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s Marilyn Monroe-interpolating “Diamonds” and Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s On You.” The trend continues today (January 23) with Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch.” Laying her voice over an utterly demented production, the “Juicy” diva delivers some very straightforward lyrics.

“I’m a bitch. I’m a boss. I’m a bitch and a boss, I’mma shine like gloss,” she chants on the simple but infectious chorus. Fair enough. Keep an eye peeled for the official video, which arrives in a few hours. Doja Cat is also wasting no time in lining up her first performance of the banger. She’s set to play it at an exclusive Birds of Prey event later tonight. In the meantime press play on “Boss Bitch” below and pre-order the soundtrack here. The tracklist features contributions from Halsey, Lauren Jauregui and CYN and promises big things.

Is this a hit? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!