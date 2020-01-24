Premiere: Francis On My Mind Debuts With “On My Mind”

Francis On My Mind is a name you’d best familiarize yourself with. The Romanian teen is prepared to leave her mark on the music scene with her compelling voice and honest lyrics. And she makes great strides with the release of debut single “On My Mind.” Produced by Mihai, the track is a sweeping breakup anthem that finds the rising star struggling to move on. However, she has an important realization on the simple but striking chorus. “You’ve been on my mind for such a long time. I’m going to leave it all behind, ‘cause you’ll never be mine.”

Francesca Nicolescu (her real name) opened up about the significance of the song in a shared statement. “’On My Mind’ is the track that helped me discover myself, I became more me with this song. It’s complicated at times to be 16 and understand yourself and what is happening around you,” she said. “Music helps me filter my emotions and every day experiences, so ‘On My Mind’ was like a key to all of this. I sat down in the studio with my producer and he helped decode all the thoughts in my head and together we turned them into a song.”

We’re proud to partner with Francis On My Mind to bring you an exclusive first listen to “On My Mind.” You can also feast your eyes upon the accompanying video. Shot in the Transylvanian wilderness, it’s a picturesque must-see. Check it out below.

