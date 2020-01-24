More Of ‘Future Nostalgia.’ Dua Lipa Preps New Single “Physical”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is easily one of our most anticipated albums arriving in 2020. Why? Because every song we’ve heard off the tracklist so far has been excellent. The 24-year-old introduced her sophomore era with a burst of electrified disco beats on lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which placed high on our list of 2019’s best pop songs. She then showcased the project’s sonic range on the forward-looking title track. And we’re due for another taste next week. Today (January 24), the female alpha hopped on social media to announce a new single called “Physical.”

Based on the cover art, which sees Dua rocking two very bold and very bright prints, I’m assuming that another banger is on the way. We’ll find out for sure next Friday (January 31). It also looks like she’s been teasing an accompanying video on Instagram with a couple of tantalizing photos. Those suggest that we should expect neon-hued clothes and a bit of choreography. All of this is very exciting news. The only other thing I need is a release date for Future Nostalgia so that I can put it in my calendar. In the meantime, check out the single’s cover art below.

