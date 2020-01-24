Get Ready Sin City! Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Jonas Brothers have been going nonstop since relaunching last year. And they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Nick, Joe and Kevin are gearing up to take the stage to perform at the Grammys this weekend. They are also in the running to pick up a trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the ceremony. However, they’re already moving on to the next project. Last week the trio launched a new era with “What A Man Gotta Do.” In the process they netted another mega-viral video and are preparing to climb the Billboard Hot 100 once again.

It looks like they’ll have a new venue to perform the solid-gold bop, too. Today (January 24) the Happiness Begins superstars took to social media to announce a Las Vegas residency. They’re set to take over Park Theater at Park MGM for a string of dates running between April 1 and April 18. Trust that Sin City will never be the same again. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 31) at 10am PT. There will also be a pre-sale available for CITI-card users starting Monday (January 27). You’ll want to move on those quickly because this is guaranteed to be a very hot ticket.

Check out the JoBros’ official announcement below and the full list of dates here.

Will you be seeing the JoBros in Vegas? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!