Niykee Heaton Builds Out Her New Album With “Renegade”

Niykee Heaton is back! And a lot has changed for the siren since we last checked in with her around the release of her (underrated) Starting Over EP. For starters she’s pregnant. Perhaps appropriately, she’s marking this new phase of her life by releasing a collection of lullabies. The first taste of the tracklist was a sweet tribute to her unborn child called “Go To Sleep Little Baby.” However, it turns out the project is a little more diverse than you’d first expect. That becomes evident with the release of “Renegade.”

Out today (January 24), the song is equally stripped-back but has a distinctly different message. “Oh lord, oh lord. Devil knows my name, when I came he call me renegade,” she sings over rock-tinged strings on the chorus. Niykee explained the overarching goal for the LP on Twitter. “#THELULLABYALBUM is going to be a mix of different lullabies. Some meant for baby, some rock lullabies & some started-from-the-bedroom lullabies,” she explained. The “Bad Intentions” diva also opened up about the newest track on Instagram.

“I wrote this song during one of the darkest, most depressing times of my life. I was surrounded by pure evil, on a constant basis. Being dragged into the loneliest corner of my mind, I really didn’t think I was going to escape this time of my life. Truly, the darkest moments I’ve ever had to experience,” she said. “I was so close to giving up and letting my depression consume me, but this song was my last attempt of scratching my way out of the darkness and towards the light.” Niykee also shared a dedication for the track.

“This lullaby is for everyone who has forgotten their strength, who feels beaten down to the point of submission. For those who see no end to the darkness, I want you to hear my voice and find yours.” Give it a listen below and let us know what you think.

Are you excited to hear more of The Lullaby Album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!