It’s Time To Say Happy 20th To These Hit Songs

We’re here to celebrate the songs that hit 20 years old at the turn of the decade! From the rock melodies of 3 Doors Down’s “Kryptonite” to Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” the 2000s brought us some of the best popular, rap, and alternative rock music that is recognizable to this day.

Are you ready to remember why you chose Team Britney over Team Christina all those years ago? It’s time to get some nostalgic music stuck in your head for the next few days! So shuffle on down the list and see if you stumble upon any long-forgotten favorite songs from the 2000s.

Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me”

nikohd19/Youtube

As horrible as the message is in Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” people couldn’t help but sing along as he sang about cheating on his girl while his friend advises him to deny everything. Pro tip: bad idea. At least the narrator figures out that his friend is giving horrible advice!

“It Wasn’t Me” was the first single from Shaggy and is regarded as his breakthrough into the pop music scene. Although the song was released in 2000, it took a year to become the best selling single in the UK, with over one million copies sold.