All The Winners From The 2020 Grammys

Get ready for the biggest night in music. In the next few hours many of the industry’s brightest stars will descend upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 Grammys. And it is shaping up to be an evening of must-see entertainment. Last year’s host Alicia Keys will run the show once again. We’re also expecting performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Rosalía and many others. That includes Demi Lovato who is due to launch her long-awaited musical comeback with the live premiere of her new single “Anyone.”

Of course, one of the biggest questions will be who is taking home an award tonight (January 26). Going into the show Lizzo leads the pack of nominees with 8 nods. That includes recognition in all of the Big Four categories – Song, Record and Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Trailing close behind with six nominations a piece are Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Several other favs are in the running. A frontrunner many are keeping on eye on is Lana Del Rey, who is up for Album Of The Year with Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Winners are already starting to trickle in from some pre-show events. You can see who has picked up a trophy and familiarize yourself with the full list of nominees below. Make sure to keep an eye on this post. We’ll get it updated in real time once the official ceremony begins. You’ll also be able to peep all the looks from the red carpet here and keep an eye out for performance footage here.

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Song Of The Year

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

Record Of The Year

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

Album Of The Year

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

Best Dance Recording

Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

“7empest” – Tool

Best Rock Song

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

Social Clues – Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak feat. Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Jerome” – Lizzo

Best R&B Song

“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Best R&B Album

Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nispey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song

“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J. Cole

Best Rap Album

Igor – Tyler The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album

While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Wings – Peter Kater

Best Improvised Solo Jazz

Sozinho – Randy Brecker, solist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antitode – Chich Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Only Knows” – for KINGS & COUNTRY feat. Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanza

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

El Mal Querer – ROSALÍA

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus – Marc Anthony

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score For Visual Media

Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Fineas

Best Remixed Recordings

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix” – Madonna & Tracy Young

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING – Beyonce

Best Americana Album

Oklahoma – Keb’ Mo’

Best American Roots Song

“Call My Name” – I’m With Her

Best American Roots Performance

Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles

Best World Music Album

Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown – Original Broadway Cast

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Classical Compendium

The Poetry Of Places – Nadia Schpachenko

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songplay – Joyce DiDonato

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite – Nicola Benedetti

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Shaw: Orange – Attacca Quartet

Best Choral Performance

Duruflé: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Becoming – Michelle Obama

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Tall, Dark, and Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Good Time – Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

Rapture – Koffee

Best Children’s Album

Ageless: Songs For The Child Archetype – Jon Samson

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best Instrumental Composition

Star Wars: “Galaxy’s Edge (Symphonic Suite)” – John Williams

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Moon River” – Jacob Collier

Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals

“All Night Long” – Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Album Notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Immersive Audio Album

Lux

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riley: Sun Rings

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Norman: Sustain

Best Opera Recording

Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Choral Performance

Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

