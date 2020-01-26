All The Winners From The 2020 Grammys
Get ready for the biggest night in music. In the next few hours many of the industry’s brightest stars will descend upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 Grammys. And it is shaping up to be an evening of must-see entertainment. Last year’s host Alicia Keys will run the show once again. We’re also expecting performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Rosalía and many others. That includes Demi Lovato who is due to launch her long-awaited musical comeback with the live premiere of her new single “Anyone.”
Of course, one of the biggest questions will be who is taking home an award tonight (January 26). Going into the show Lizzo leads the pack of nominees with 8 nods. That includes recognition in all of the Big Four categories – Song, Record and Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Trailing close behind with six nominations a piece are Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Several other favs are in the running. A frontrunner many are keeping on eye on is Lana Del Rey, who is up for Album Of The Year with Norman Fucking Rockwell.
Winners are already starting to trickle in from some pre-show events. You can see who has picked up a trophy and familiarize yourself with the full list of nominees below. Make sure to keep an eye on this post. We’ll get it updated in real time once the official ceremony begins. You’ll also be able to peep all the looks from the red carpet here and keep an eye out for performance footage here.
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Song Of The Year
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
Record Of The Year
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
Album Of The Year
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
Best Dance Recording
Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
“7empest” – Tool
Best Rock Song
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
Social Clues – Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak feat. Andre 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Jerome” – Lizzo
Best R&B Song
“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Best R&B Album
Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nispey Hussle & John Legend
Best Rap Song
“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J. Cole
Best Rap Album
Igor – Tyler The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album
While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Wings – Peter Kater
Best Improvised Solo Jazz
Sozinho – Randy Brecker, solist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antitode – Chich Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Only Knows” – for KINGS & COUNTRY feat. Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanza
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
El Mal Querer – ROSALÍA
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus – Marc Anthony
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score For Visual Media
Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Fineas
Best Remixed Recordings
“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix” – Madonna & Tracy Young
Best Music Video
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film
HOMECOMING – Beyonce
Best Americana Album
Oklahoma – Keb’ Mo’
Best American Roots Song
“Call My Name” – I’m With Her
Best American Roots Performance
Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles
Best World Music Album
Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown – Original Broadway Cast
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium
The Poetry Of Places – Nadia Schpachenko
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songplay – Joyce DiDonato
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite – Nicola Benedetti
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Orange – Attacca Quartet
Best Choral Performance
Duruflé: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Becoming – Michelle Obama
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
Tall, Dark, and Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Good Time – Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
Rapture – Koffee
Best Children’s Album
Ageless: Songs For The Child Archetype – Jon Samson
Best Comedy Album
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
Best Instrumental Composition
Star Wars: “Galaxy’s Edge (Symphonic Suite)” – John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Moon River” – Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals
“All Night Long” – Jacob Collier
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Best Album Notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Immersive Audio Album
Lux
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riley: Sun Rings
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Norman: Sustain
Best Opera Recording
Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Did your favorite take home an award?