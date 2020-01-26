From Demi Lovato To Lizzo, All The Performances From The 2020 Grammys

A star-studded lineup of artists will take the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center for the Biggest Night In Music. Tonight (January 26) the 2020 Grammys take place. And the show is shaping up to deliver an evening of must-see entertainment. Going into the main event, there are several questions about who will take home the night’s highest honors. You can get better acquainted with the list of nominees and some already announced winners here. However, what I’m most excited about is who is set to perform.

Based on just a look at the lineup, we’re in for a treat. Lizzo, who leads the field of nominees with 8 nods to her name, opened the show with an explosive medley of hits. Looks, ballet a flute solo and choreography were served. Lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were unspeakably cute while playing their duet “Nobody But You.” The Jonas Brothers kept the good vibes going with their first performance of “What A Man Gotta Do.” Tyler, The Creator pulled out all the stops for what will go down as one of the most exceptionally well-staged performances of the night. With the assistance of Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson, he delivered an awe-inspiring rendition of “Earfquake.”

Next up was Usher who led the charge on a tribute to Prince. FKA Twigs also shared the stage but surprisingly showcased her dance skills instead of her vocals. In a surprise move, Camila Cabello chose to play “First Man” off Romance instead of highlighting growing hit “My Oh My.” The end result was a sweet tribute to her father who watched with pride from the audience. Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile continued the evening with a rendition of “Bring My Flowers Now.” Then came a hit-filled mega-mix from Ariana Grande. Opening with “imagine,” she transitioned into “7 rings” with assistance of an orchestra and closed with “thank u, next.”

In a surprise move, Billie Eilish kept things shockingly intimate with a rendition of “When The Party’s Over.” The Best New Artist winner easily entranced the crowd with only her voice, though I’d have liked to see more staging from her. Rock gods Aerosmith teamed up with Run-DMC for a hit-filled medley. Then Lil Nas X, one of the night’s big winners, brought the heat with a super-remix of “Old Town Road” alongside special guests BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo. A scene-stealing moment was Demi Lovato’s comeback performance of “Anyone.”

After an emotional start, the 27-year-old earned a well-deserved standing ovation with the powerful ballad. Next up came a powerful tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle featuring the likes of DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and YG. Then Rosalía proved herself more than deserving of her Best New Artist nod with a tightly choreographed performance of “Juro Qué” and “Malamente.” The night’s host Alicia Keys took the stage several times. However, the best was for a performance of “Underdog,” which came to life with the assistance of Brittany Howard.

H.E.R. kept things excellent with a rendition of “Sometimes” before Bonnie Raitt stepped up for a tribute to John Prine. Gary Clark Jr. and The Roots delivered a stirring take on “This Land,” and the night closed out with a star-studded tribute to executive producer Kenneth Ehrlich. Keep an eye on this post, and we’ll get it updated with video footage as it starts to roll in. You can also keep up with the winners here and red carpet looks here.

Who are you most excited to see perform? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!