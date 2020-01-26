From Ariana Grande To Lil Nas X, All The Looks From The 2020 Grammys

The Biggest Night In Music is also the most fashionable. Tonight (January 26) is the night of the 2020 Grammys, and the night is already shaping up to be massive. Artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé have already picked up awards before the main event has even begun. We’re also going to be treated to some very iconic performances from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and more of our favs. But before anyone can enter Staples Center, they must walk the red carpet. And they are serving looks.

Dressed in a gown suited for a fairytale princess, Ari stole the show in a supersized grey gown. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X left me gasping for breath with his stunning all-pink suit and matching harness. Bebe Rexha dared to bare in a fitted power suit. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were too cute for words and shared an interesting story about the shells that adorned the former’s intricate dress. Lizzo’s look delivered Old Hollywood glamor, and Billie Eilish looked as edgy as you’d expect with her reverse-ombre hair.

Rosalía also kept us on the edge of our seats with her striking red dress and gorgeous nail art. Others who kept it fresh on the carpet include the likes of JoJo, the Jonas Brothers, Pia Mia and more. Scroll through a gallery of looks from the red carpet up top. You can also keep up to date with the updating list of winners and performers here and here.

Who had your favorite look on the red carpet? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!