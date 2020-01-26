Demi Lovato Seeks A Connection On Comeback Single “Anyone”

Demi Lovato is back. Tonight (January 26) the 27-year-old relaunched her music career with a performance at the Grammys during which she live-premiered her new single “Anyone.” Written a few days before her alleged overdose in July of 2018, it is an emotional plea for some sort of connection. She opened up about the release in a confessional interview with Zane Lowe last week. “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” Demi explained. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think let’s help this girl?’”

Over a stripped-back piano arrangement that hitmaker delivers shockingly honest lyrics. “I tried to talk to my piano. I tried to talk to my guitar. Talked to my imagination, confided into alcohol,” she sings on the opening lines. “Told secrets ’til my voice was sore. Tired of empty conversation, ’cause no one hears me anymore.” Her voice grows in power as she cries out on the chorus. “Anyone, please send me anyone. Lord, is there anyone? I need someone.” After her teary performance of the song onstage, she released it onto streaming services. Press play below and get a first taste of her new era.

