Finally! The Pussycat Dolls Confirm The Release Date For “React”

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. It’s been literal months since the Pussycat Dolls gave us a reason to live again by kicking off their reunion on X Factor: Celebrity. During an intricately choreographed set, Nicole Scherzinger and Co. live-premiered their comeback single “React.” And although they promised the full song was “coming soon,” we’ve been waiting for an awfully long time. Thankfully, we learned more today (January 26). While most of us were watching the Grammys, the troupe rolled out the track’s final cover art and release date.

“React” arrives February 7. And fans will be happy to learn that each member of PCD has both of their eyes displayed on the cover. There’s no word yet, but I’m hoping the accompanying video arrives alongside the song. According to member Ashley Roberts, it features some sort of splash of water as a tribute to their first performance as a newly reformed group. Interestingly, this means the Dolls will be present in the next two New Music Friday lineups. This week, they are treating us to a remix of “Genetics” on Meghan Trainor’s new album Treat Myself.

Check out the “React” art on PCD’s Instagram while we count down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the bop arrives in full.

