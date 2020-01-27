Kesha Readies “Tonight” As The Next Single From ‘High Road’

The Grammys were fun and all, but the most exciting pop event of the week is the release of Kesha’s fourth album. High Road arrives on Friday (January 31), but the pop star has decided to squeeze in one more single before it drops. Earlier this morning, the “Raising Hell” hitmaker shared an extended snippet of “Tonight.” The electro-pop banger sounds like a throwback to the rowdy, trouble-making ways of the Animal era. Which is obviously a very, very good thing. The track drops tomorrow (January 28).

If you’re slayed, getting life etc. from Kesha’s new music, make sure to buy a ticket to her live show. The rejuvenated hitmaker kicks off The High Road Tour on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas and will then stop in most major cities, before winding up in Windsor, Ontario on June 5. Find out more about ticket packages and the fan pre-sale here. Each ticket comes with a copy of Kesha’s much-anticipated new album, so it’s a win/win situation. Listen to a snippet of the raucous, instantly catchy “Tonight” below.

