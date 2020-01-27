Girl In Red Contributes “Kate’s Not Here” To ‘The Turning’ Soundtrack

The Turning, an ill-conceived modern adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw, is a lamentable movie. It does have one redeeming feature, however. And that’s the soundtrack. With new music from Mitski, Pale Waves, MUNA, Courtney Love, Kali Uchis, Warpaint and Empress Of, this is the gloomy pop playlist of my dreams. Throw in a brilliant song from girl in red — one of our Artists To Watch in 2020 — and you have an album that will live on long after the film disappears into the murky depths of Netflix.

Produced by Yves Rothman and Lawrence Rothman, “Kate’s Not Here” finds girl in red channeling The Cure circa 1981. “Tell me, what do you see in the mirror on the wall?” the Norwegian newcomer begins. “Are you sure that it’s me? Is it my turn to fall?” That leads us to the goth-pop chorus. “Who’s gonna check up on you tonight? Will you be sleeping with open eyes?” she asks, before pleading: “Kate, don’t disappear.” Watch girl in red’s suitably shadowy “Kate’s Not Here” video below.

