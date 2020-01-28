Kesha Takes Us Back To ‘Animal’ With Rowdy Banger “Tonight”

Kesha’s High Road era has been nothing if not eclectic. From the gospel-tinged “Raising Hell” to the stripped-back balladry of “Resentment,” each single from the album (out January 31) has been a completely different adventure. That’s also true of her latest. Co-written with Wrabel and produced by STINT, Kesha takes us back to the raucous, boozy ways of her debut LP on “Tonight.” She even references the famous “water bottle full of whiskey” lyric from “Take It Off” — albeit this time she’s putting wine in a friend’s backpack.

“Tonight’s the best night of our lives, Can you feel it? I can feel it,” the former K$ croons on the soulful, piano-driven intro. “We got it all, if we’re alive.” Just when you think you’re settling in for a mid-tempo moment, the 32-year-old throws it way back by transforming “Tonight” into a bone-rattling banger. “I’m feeling alright, haven’t seen my boyfriend in a few nights,” she sing/talks over brutal beats. “I don’t give a fuck ’cause I am so high, me and all my girls are lookin’ so fly.” Listen to Kesha’s latest bop below.

