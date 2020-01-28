Meghan Trainor Taps Nicki Minaj For “Nice To Meet Ya”

Meghan Trainor is pulling out all the stops for Treat Myself (out January 31). The pop star’s long-awaited third LP boasts a feature from alt-pop queen — and old friend — Sasha Sloan and a cameo from the newly reformed Pussycat Dolls. Other acts brightening up the tracklist include teen crooner AJ Mitchell, producer Mike Sabbath and Nicki Minaj. Yes, the Queen of Rap lends a verse to a song called “Nice To Meet Ya,” which has been selected as the album’s next official single.

The “No Excuses” hitmaker shared the news and a brief snippet of the song on social media. The preview doesn’t give too much away, but you can hear Meghan cooing over a hip-hop beat and Nicki delivering a series of her signature grunts. With any luck, “Nice To Meet Ya” will be the album’s breakout hit. The 26-year-old is overdue and the airwaves are a much nicer place with her in the mix. Listen to a snippet of Meghan and Nicki’s imminent collaboration below.

