Industry Whispers: Lady Gaga Is About To Make A Major Announcement

Where there’s smoke, there’s (sometimes) fire. Social media is buzzing thanks to a report from Hits Daily Double that Lady Gaga is about to relaunch. “Word is that Interscope’s Lady Gaga is on the verge of making major announcements regarding new music and tour plans,” they wrote. The timing seems right. Mother Monster is scheduled to perform ahead of the Super Bowl on AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, an event that will be live-streamed on Twitter. I can’t think of a better occasion to launch a new era.

And we’re due for new music. The “Shallow” hitmaker has been chipping away at LG6 for age at this point, memorably telling fans that she was pregnant with the project early last year. Since then, we have been drip-fed random studio pics and cryptic social media posts from rumored collaborators including BloodPop, Boys Noize, DJ White Shadow and SOPHIE. Given that those producers are best known for their club beats, it’s safe to say that Gaga is leaving the pink cowboy hat in storage this time around.

Are you ready for Gaga’s comeback? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!