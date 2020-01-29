Tove Lo Drops Explosive “Are U gonna tell her?” Video

Tove Lo loves to keep us guessing. The Swedish pop star rolled out a pair of new singles, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak,” earlier this month. However, instead of plunging into a new era, she now takes us back to Sunshine Kitty (one of my favorite albums of 2019) by releasing a video for “Are U gonna tell her?” Directed by Brazilian duo ALASKA, the São Paulo-filmed visual is a shadowy affair that finds a couple of lovestruck dancers wreaking havoc in a dive bar.

Why the location? “Brazil really has a special place in my heart,” Tove explains in the press release. “To be able to shoot this video in Sāo Paolo, with all Brazilian cast and crew was SO amazing! I’m working on my Portuguese.” She then thanks the directors. “You are true geniuses and I think this passion drama mini film is SO PERFECT. I’m so grateful to everyone involved in making this hot piece of art.” For more hot art, be sure to secure your ticket for the Sunshine Kitty Tour here.

Watch Tove’s “Are U gonna tell her?” video below.

