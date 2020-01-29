Next Single? Selena Gomez Hints At “Ring” Video On Instagram

How do you follow up the most successful single of your career? By taking your time. That’s the approach that Selena Gomez has opted for since “Lose You To Love Me” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 late last year. Since then, she has released two buzz tracks, “Look At Her Now” and “Rare,” but we’re still waiting on the official second single from Rare. At this point, there are two contenders. The breezy title track is getting adds on pop radio, while the superstar has hinted at “Ring” on social media.

“Wrapped round my finger like a ring,” the 27-year-old captioned a pic taken on the set of an undisclosed shoot. As much as I love songs like “Vulnerable” and “A Sweeter Place” (my preferred choices of second single), “Ring” makes sense. It stands out on the album with its fierce lyrics, slinky production — courtesy of Sir Nolan and Sean Douglas — and ruthlessly catchy chorus. It’s also the kind of song that lends itself to playlists and multiple radio formats in 2020. See Selena’s cryptic post below.

Is this the best choice? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!