If You Like The Original Song Wait Until You Hear The Cover

When the song “Jolene” comes on, do you think Dolly Parton or The White Stripes? How about “Hound Dog?” Most likely Elvis and not Big Mama Thornton. Covers are rarely better than the original songs. But if music has taught people anything, it’s that it doesn’t hurt to try something new.

Some would consider an original song to be nothing more than a first draft, ready to be taken and revamped by another artist. In some cases, it works out, and a beautiful new version of a song appears. The songs on this list are some of those special cases. Scroll through; you might be surprised what you learn!

“I Will Always Love You” By Whitney Houston

M. Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, the famous ballad “I Will Always Love You” sung by the talented Ms. Whitney Houston is not the original version. In 1973, the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, wrote the song and released it a year later as a single.

As Parton was pursuing a solo career, she wrote the song as a farewell to her mentor and former partner, Porter Wagoner. Then, in 1992, Huston came in to record her version for the movie the Bodyguard. Her version is known as one of the best-selling singles of all time, spending 14 weeks as number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Coming up soon: another Dolly Parton cover.