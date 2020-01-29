Dua Lipa Reveals Cover & Release Date Of ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa is really keeping her foot on our collective neck. After releasing the best song of 2019 (the magnificent “Don’t Start Now”), all signs point to the Brit releasing one of the best albums of 2020. She unveiled the cover of Future Nostalgia on social media and confirmed its April 3 release date. The artwork finds the “New Rules” hitmaker behind the wheel of a sports car — or boat, it’s hard to tell — with a full moon in the background. Of course, Dua is in full glam mode with long gloves and lots of bling.

Now for the new music. The 24-year-old has been teasing snippets of “Physical” for the last week or so, and it sounds like an absolute bop. Not only that, but the video is shaping up to be an absolute blockbuster. (Watch the final preview before its January 30 premiere at the bottom of the post). Time will tell if “Physical” can match the sheer greatness of “Don’t Start Now” and the quirky charm of the album’s title track. At this point, it would be foolhardy to bet against her. See Dua’s stunning cover art below.

Dua’s Future Nostalgia cover:

The final “Physical” preview:

