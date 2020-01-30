Adam Lambert Joins Forces With Nile Rodgers For “Roses”

With its eclectic, retro influences and warm, organic sound, Adam Lambert’s VELVET: Side A was one of the best EPs of 2019. The Glamorous One promised to deliver new music in 2020 and he’s always been a man of his word. The “Believe” interpreter revealing the ’70s-inspired cover art of “Roses” on social media yesterday (January 28) and followed it up by sharing a snippet tonight. Featuring Chic mastermind and all-around legend Nile Rodgers, “Roses” sounds like a funky, disco-tinged gem.

When can you hear the song in full? “Roses” drops February 4 and is available to pre-save now. 2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for Adam. In addition to delivering VELVET: Side B, the American Idol great is also winding up the globe-trotting Rhapsody Tour with Queen. They still have stadium shows to perform in Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom. Hopefully, the 38-year-old finds some time to promote his own music. The VELVET era is positively crying out for live shows. Listen to a snippet of “Roses” below.

