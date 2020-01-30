Annie Murphy Performs “A Little Bit Alexis” With Kelly Clarkson

It’s hard to pick a highlight from a TV show as consistently perfect as Schitt’s Creek, but the scene where Alexis (played by the hilarious Annie Murphy) auditions for Cabaret by belting out “A Little Bit Alexis” has to be a contender. The truly miraculous thing about the song is that it works both as a piece of comedy and as an absurdly catchy bop. “I’m a Lamborghini, I’m a Hollywood star,” Annie coos over intentionally-dated beats. “I’m a little bit tipsy, when I drive my car.”

I honestly thought I would go to the grave without seeing a live performance of “A Little Bit Alexis,” but Kelly Clarkson did the Lord’s work on today’s (January 29) episode of her NBC talk show. Annie not only served (whisper) vocals and choreography, but also invited the inaugural American Idol to join her for a new verse. “I’m a whole lot of tipsy, when I drink fine wine,” Kelly purrs. “I’m a whole lot married, my man’s so hot.” Ok, we need an official studio version of this masterpiece along with Alexis’ “Hampton Hoes.”

Watch poetry in motion below.

Did you love their performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!