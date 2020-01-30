Lauv Announces Collaborations With BTS, Alessia Cara & Sofía Reyes

Lauv’s much-anticipated debut album, ~how i’m feeling~, arrives on March 6 and it’s shaping up to be an eclectic, highly collaborative affair. Just this week, the singer/songwriter has confirmed a trio of high-profile collaborations. “[Making this album] has led me to work with some artists I would’ve never imagined I’d get a chance to work with,” he reveals. “From BTS, to Alessia Cara, to Sofía Reyes (not to mention LANY, Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie), I’m beyond stoked and proud of the collabs on this album.”

It turns out, they were all happy to be part of the process. “I’ve been into Lauv’s songs for a while so getting to do something together was really fun,” Alessia says of “Canada.” That sentiment is shared by Sofía, who joins the hitmaker on a song called “El Tejano” (AKA their favorite bar). “I was so excited to do this song,” she beams. “I was already a huge fan before getting to know him and we both have real fun stories from nights at El Tejano so it makes it even more special to have this song together.”

As for BTS, well RM let the cat out of the bag on the red carpet at the Grammys. “We did a [collaboration] with Lauv and it’s going to be released in March and it’s really great,” he said of “Who.” While we wait for these tracks to arrive, revisit the latest single from ~how i’m feeling~ below.

Which collaboration are you most excited for? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!