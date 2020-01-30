More ‘Birds Of Prey’: Saweetie Teams Up With GALXARA For “Sway With Me”

EDIT: The post has been update with a streaming link. Listen to “Sway With Me” below.

At this rate, Birds Of Prey: The Album (due February 7) is shaping up to be almost as big an event as the movie. So far, the soundtrack has blessed us with new bops from Megan Thee Stallion and Normani — we still have “Diamonds” on repeat — and Doja Cat. Next up is Saweetie. She teams up with GALXARA, one of our Pop Artists To Watch in 2020, for a quirky banger called “Sway With Me.” And yes, it does indeed sample Dean Martin’s enduring, oft-covered “Sway.” (You’ll recognize it the second the song starts).

GALXARA kicks things off by sing/rapping her way through a frenzied verse, before arriving at the pre-chorus. “The feeling, feeling so supersonic, I’d tried to stop but i just can’t stop it,” the “Waste My Youth” singer belts. “Dancin’ in flames, sway with me — sway, sway, sway.” That’s when Saweetie steps in for her verse. “Pull up on me, I’d better get the gist,” she spits. “Harley, Harley catch quick body.” It’s fiery, fast-paced and very much a girl power anthem. See the cover art and listen below.

