Dua Lipa Takes Us Back To The ’80s On Synth-Pop Anthem “Physical”

Dua Lipa does it again! After releasing the best song of 2019 (the brilliant “Don’t Start Now”), the Brit has casually dropped one of the first great pop moments of 2020. Co-written with Clarence Coffee Jr, KOZ and Sarah Hudson, “Physical” is a love letter to the ’80s. In fact, it employs the same thinly-veiled metaphor for sexy times that Olivia Newton-John used on her similarly-titled chart-topper in 1981. “All night I’ll riot with you, I know you got my back and you know I got you,” she coos on the chorus. “So come on, come on, come on — let’s get physical.”

From Jason Evigan and KOZ’s retro beats to Dua’s deadpan delivery, everything about this just works. At a time when mid-tempo whisper-bops rule the airwaves, the 24-year-old has the audacity to give us a good, old-fashioned banger. A move that is already paying dividends. “Don’t Start Now” is predicted to crack the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week and the buzz around her sophomore LP, Future Nostalgia, is deafening. Listen to “Physical” below and keep an eye out for the visual, which drops tomorrow (January 31).

